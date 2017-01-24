MLK’s Dream meets 2017 at Celebration and March

By Jason Browne

 

The concerns of 2017 were juxtaposed with the dreams of the 1960s at the 36th Annual Keeping the Dream Alive! Celebration & March in honor of The Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Lions, Rotary Clubs send 7,000 eyeglasses to Mexico

By Jason Browne

 

Some 7,000 pairs of eyeglasses will soon be on their way to Reynosa, Mexico, thanks to the Lions and Rotary Clubs of Belle Chasse.

Courthouse groundbreaking ceremony set for January 26

A groundbreaking ceremony will be held Thursday, January 26, at 10:30 a.m. at the Plaquemines Parish Courthouse in Pointe a la Hache. Work will commence on a new multi-million dollar courthouse adjacent to the historic clock tower of the old courthouse.

 

 

Centenary College names Buras native to 2016 Fall Dean’s List

Centenary College of Louisiana is a selective, residential, national liberal arts college affi liated with the United Methodist Church.

Next Generation Science
Music Honors for St. Mary’s Dominican
Belle Chasse teen named “2017 Operation Homefront Military Child of the Year” Semifinalist

