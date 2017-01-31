Espenan named YMCA Volunteer of the Year

Belle Chasse YMCA volunteer John Espenan, center, was honored with the Mildred Wild Volunteer of the Year Award Jan. 25 at the YMCA of Greater New Orleans Annual Meeting at Delgado Community College. Espenan was recognized for lending his talents as an electrician and otherwise.

BCHS student thrilled to witness Trump inauguration

By Jason Browne

 

Budding Belle Chasse political afi cionado Peyton Pipher didn’t have to parse the news regarding President Donald Trump’s inauguration. He preempted his usual routine of watching reports from competing domestic media with a dash of foreign press. This time he got to witness the news live and in person.

DIG IN!

A groundbreaking ceremony was held January 26 at the Plaquemines Parish Courthouse Complex in Pointe a la Hache. Pictured from left are State Rep.

