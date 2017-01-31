Grandkids are the Ticket
By Tom Claycombe
Belle Chasse YMCA volunteer John Espenan, center, was honored with the Mildred Wild Volunteer of the Year Award Jan.
By Jason Browne
A groundbreaking ceremony was held January 26 at the Plaquemines Parish Courthouse Complex in Pointe a la Hache. Pictured from left are State Rep.
By Jason Browne
By Jason Browne
Some 7,000 pairs of eyeglasses will soon be on their way to Reynosa, Mexico, thanks to the Lions and Rotary Clubs of Belle Chasse.
A groundbreaking ceremony will be held Thursday, January 26, at 10:30 a.m. at the Plaquemines Parish Courthouse in Pointe a la Hache.
Centenary College of Louisiana is a selective, residential, national liberal arts college affi liated with the United Methodist Church.
In December, the Mobile Oilfield Learning Unit, a $1.2 million traveling educational exhibit for energy concepts, visited Belle Chasse Academy.
St. Mary’s Dominican High School students took music honors at state and regional events for concert band, choir, chorale, and orchestra.
Operation Homefront, a national nonprofit serving America’s military families, has narrowed nearly 400 nominees for the “2017 Military Child of the Year” Awards to 90 semifinalists nationwide.
The Preceptor Alpha Beta Chapter of Beta Sigma Phi International Sorority’s Christmas Dinner, which was held at Ralph’s on the Park Restaurant on Sunday, December 4.
