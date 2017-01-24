MLK’s Dream meets 2017 at Celebration and March
By Jason Browne
By Jason Browne
By Jason Browne
Some 7,000 pairs of eyeglasses will soon be on their way to Reynosa, Mexico, thanks to the Lions and Rotary Clubs of Belle Chasse.
A groundbreaking ceremony will be held Thursday, January 26, at 10:30 a.m. at the Plaquemines Parish Courthouse in Pointe a la Hache.
Centenary College of Louisiana is a selective, residential, national liberal arts college affi liated with the United Methodist Church.
In December, the Mobile Oilfield Learning Unit, a $1.2 million traveling educational exhibit for energy concepts, visited Belle Chasse Academy.
St. Mary’s Dominican High School students took music honors at state and regional events for concert band, choir, chorale, and orchestra.
Operation Homefront, a national nonprofit serving America’s military families, has narrowed nearly 400 nominees for the “2017 Military Child of the Year” Awards to 90 semifinalists nationwide.
The Preceptor Alpha Beta Chapter of Beta Sigma Phi International Sorority’s Christmas Dinner, which was held at Ralph’s on the Park Restaurant on Sunday, December 4.
Sheriff Gerald Turlich would like to recognize Detective Sergeant Holly Hardin for being awarded the 2016 Plaquemines Parish Sheriff’s Office “Officer of the Year” by the Westbank Optimist Club.
By Jason Browne
By Jason Browne
The inaugural class of the Leadership Plaquemines program got a history lesson at its first meeting.
By Jason Browne
Amos Cormier III sounds like he’s still campaigning.
Centenary College of Louisiana is a selective, residential, national liberal arts college affi liated with the United Methodist Church.
7962 Hwy 23
P.O. Box 700
Belle Chasse, LA 70037
Phone: 504-392-1619
Fax: 504-392-7526