Venture Global, Governor Edwards announce details of LNG facility

By Jason Browne

The largest industrial project in Plaquemines Parish history was celebrated Dec. 21 as Governor John Bel Edwards joined Venture Global LNG’s CEOs at Woodland Plantation to tout the particulars of VG’s approaching liquefied natural gas facility. $8.5 billion in investment, 250 direct jobs with an average salary of $70,000, 700 indirect jobs, 2,000 construction jobs on a project that will commence in 2018 and last for five years. And over the lifetime of the export facility, an estimated $100 billion in revenue that VG co-CEO Mike Sabel says will “flow through the community and the families of Plaquemines Parish and the state of Louisiana.”