We have to create our own snow days in south Louisiana. BCMS Pre Engineering/ Robotics class explored the everchanging science of polymers as the students experimented with Instant Snow. Within seconds, the liquid/ powder mixture turned into a solid and then erupted into a fluffy white, snow-like material.

