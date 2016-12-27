Santa Claus Arrives in Belle Chasse a Few Days Early
Tue, 2016/12/27 - 9:46am News Staff
On Friday, December 16, the last day of school before Christmas Break the students of Our Lady of Perpetual Help School in Belle Chasse wait on the football field after the annual Christmas play for everyone’s favorite visitor to make an appearance. As students kept their eyes to the sky, Santa touched down in his helicopter and brought Christmas cheer to each classroom.
