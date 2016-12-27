Pennison retires after transforming Plaq. Port
Tue, 2016/12/27 - 9:48am News Staff
In just 12 years on the job, John Pennison, who will retire at the end of 2016, literally transformed the Plaquemines Port Harbor & Terminal District, leaving a drastically improved organization in place of the one he inherited. Which is poetic justice in several ways. First, there’s the full-circle aspect of the Empire native’s relationship with the Port. He took his first job at the age of 13 as a deckhand on-board the Port’s patrol vessel, taking care of the engines and cleaning.
