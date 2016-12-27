Pennison retires after transforming Plaq. Port

will retire at the end of 2016, literally transformed the

Plaquemines Port Harbor & Terminal District, leaving a

drastically improved organization in place of the one he

inherited. Which is poetic justice in several ways.

First, there’s the full-circle aspect of the Empire native’s

relationship with the Port. He took his first job at

the age of 13 as a deckhand on-board the Port’s patrol

vessel, taking care of the engines and cleaning.