New mural in New Orleans designed by Plaquemines artist

By Kari Dequine Harden

Empire native Keith Duncan was honored by New Orleans Mayor Mitch Landrieu at a recent unveiling of five brightly painted murals covering the walls around the Lemann Pool in the Treme neighborhood. Duncan, the lead artist, was joined at the ceremony and block party by a number of family members and Plaquemines residents, including fellow artist, brother and Buras High School alum, Kcarl Duncan.