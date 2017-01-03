NBA star Chris Paul donates $75,000 to Belle Chasse YMCA

By Jason Browne

Nine-time NBA All-Star and former New Orleans Hornets point guard Chris Paul stopped by the Belle Chasse YMCA Tuesday of last week to deliver a $75,000 NBA Cares grant and spend some time with the youth of Plaquemines Parish. Paul’s personal non-profit, the Chris Paul Family Foundation, partnered with NBA Cares and State Farm to deliver the gift, which has already been used to purchase eight desktop computers, 10 iPads, a SMART Board, new furniture and a refrigerator for the YMCA’s after school program. Bob Becnel, district vice-chair for the Belle Chasse YMCA, said the Belle Chasse Y was chosen to receive the grant following a pre-site visit more than a month ago as Paul and company were looking to donate in the New Orleans area.