MLK’s Dream meets 2017 at Celebration and March

By Jason Browne

The concerns of 2017 were juxtaposed with the dreams of the 1960s at the 36th Annual Keeping the Dream Alive! Celebration & March in honor of The Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

The Jan. 16 program began at Bethlehem Baptist Church in the Bohemia community before hitting Highway 15 for a march to the Plaquemines Parish Courthouse site in Pointe a la Hache.

