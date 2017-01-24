Lions, Rotary Clubs send 7,000 eyeglasses to Mexico

By Jason Browne

Some 7,000 pairs of eyeglasses will soon be on their way to Reynosa, Mexico, thanks to the Lions and Rotary Clubs of Belle Chasse.

A third group, Louisiana Volunteers In Mission, a division of the United Methodist Church, will deliver the glasses sometime in the next two months when it makes its regular trip down to Reynosa.

