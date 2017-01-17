Leadership Plaquemines begins in the past

By Jason Browne

The inaugural class of the Leadership Plaquemines program got a history lesson at its first meeting.

Thirteen participants in the new initiative, which seeks to foster the next generation of civic, business and government leaders, met in the Plaquemines Parish Sheriff’s Office conference room Jan. 12 to learn about the parish’s political history from retired judge and former parish president and council member Michael Kirby and social history from parish historian Rod Lincoln.

