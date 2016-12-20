Landry talks lawsuits at PABI meeting
Tue, 2016/12/20 - 12:18pm News Staff
By Jason Browne
For now, all Attorney General Jeff Landry wants is “everybody at the table”. That’s what he told the Plaquemines Association of Business and Industry during the organization’s Dec. 15 luncheon at Bayou Barriere Golf Club, calling for the Army Corps of Engineers to engage in discussions on practices harmful to coastal restoration.
