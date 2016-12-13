Herman B. “Barney” Schoenberger laid to rest

doting father and grandfather, and dedicated public

servant, passed away at his home in Buras on December 1 at

the age of 90.

Barney had three priorities in his life: family, church

and Plaquemines Parish, said his son-in-law Robert “Robert

”Bobby” Thomas.

Throughout his distinguished career as State Representative

(1959-1967), Assessor (1967-1969), Sheriff (1969-1983),

and lawyer, Barney’s service to the parish spanned many

years in many roles. He was also known as a brilliant orator,

a local historian with an encyclopedic memory, talented

baseball player, and an orange farmer – the grandson of one

of the pioneers of the citrus industry in the parish, a legacy

which continues to operate under the family’s Honey Brand

Label.