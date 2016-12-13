Herman B. “Barney” Schoenberger laid to rest
Tue, 2016/12/13 - 11:10am News Staff
By Kari Dequine Harden
Herman Bernard “Barney” Schoenberger, devoted husband, doting father and grandfather, and dedicated public servant, passed away at his home in Buras on December 1 at the age of 90. Barney had three priorities in his life: family, church and Plaquemines Parish, said his son-in-law Robert “Robert ”Bobby” Thomas. Throughout his distinguished career as State Representative (1959-1967), Assessor (1967-1969), Sheriff (1969-1983), and lawyer, Barney’s service to the parish spanned many years in many roles. He was also known as a brilliant orator, a local historian with an encyclopedic memory, talented baseball player, and an orange farmer – the grandson of one of the pioneers of the citrus industry in the parish, a legacy which continues to operate under the family’s Honey Brand Label.
