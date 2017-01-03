Hazel sworn in as Plaquemines' first woman assessor
Tue, 2017/01/03 - 8:57am News Staff
By Jason Browne
Belinda Hazel, Plaquemines Parish’s first new tax assessor in 36 years and the first woman ever to hold the position, took her oath of office Thursday at a gathering attended by family, and over 100 friends and Plaquemines officials. The former chief deputy assessor was introduced at the ceremony by her predecessor and former boss Robert Gravolet, who assured the crowd gathered in front of the assessor’s office on Avenue G in Belle Chasse that he is “leaving the office in excellent hands.”
