Gravolet reflects on long and distinguished career

Tue, 2017/01/03 - 8:59am News Staff
By Kari Dequine Harden
 
Stepping into Robert R. “Bobby” Gravolet’s office to discuss the culmination of his 36-year career as Plaquemines Parish Assessor, the first thing he talks about are the assessors who came before him. Rescued from both the courthouse fire and families’ collections in Hurricane Katrina, seven portraits hang proudly on the wall in the conference room. Gravolet details the legacy of each one – from Mark Cognevich in 1888 to his own portrait at the end of the line
 
