Gravolet reflects on long and distinguished career

discuss the culmination of his 36-year career as Plaquemines

Parish Assessor, the first thing he talks about are

the assessors who came before him.

Rescued from both the courthouse fire and families’

collections in Hurricane Katrina, seven portraits hang

proudly on the wall in the conference room. Gravolet

details the legacy of each one – from Mark Cognevich in

1888 to his own portrait at the end of the line