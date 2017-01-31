Espenan named YMCA Volunteer of the Year

Belle Chasse YMCA volunteer John Espenan, center, was honored with the Mildred Wild Volunteer of the Year Award Jan. 25 at the YMCA of Greater New Orleans Annual Meeting at Delgado Community College. Espenan was recognized for lending his talents as an electrician and otherwise. In the early stages of Belle Chasse’s walking track construction, Espenan brought his bobcat out to the facility and began taking out the trees on the projected path in the evenings after his work day was done. During the KaBOOM playground construction, he played an integral role in helping with the required underground clearance of any hidden power lines, providing his equipment to drill holes and helping to move mulch.

