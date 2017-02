A groundbreaking ceremony was held January 26 at the Plaquemines Parish Courthouse Complex in Pointe a la Hache. Pictured from left are State Rep. Ray Garafalo, Assessor Belinda Hazel, Clerk of Court Kim Turlich-Vaughan, Sheriff Jerry Turlich, District Attorney Charles Ballay, District 3 Council Member Kirk Lepine, District 1 Council Member John Barthelemy Sr., District 7 Council Member Audrey Trufant- Salvant, District 4 Council Member Irvin Juneau, District 9 Council Member Nicole Williams, District 5 Council Member Benny Rousselle, District 8 Council Member Jeff Edgecombe, Parish President Amos Cormier III, Director of Public Service Michael Jiles and Director of Operations Stanley Wallace. The 3,600-square-foot facility is expected to open in mid 2018.

