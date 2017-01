A groundbreaking ceremony will be held Thursday, January 26, at 10:30 a.m. at the Plaquemines Parish Courthouse in Pointe a la Hache. Work will commence on a new multi-million dollar courthouse adjacent to the historic clock tower of the old courthouse.

