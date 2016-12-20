Council approves funding for Mardi Gras Pass closure permit
Tue, 2016/12/20 - 12:19pm News Staff
By Kari Dequine Harden
The Plaquemines Parish Council approved $30,000 to begin the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (Corps) permit application process to request the closure of Mardi Gras Pass. The cut in the river on the Eastbank, south of Pointe a la Hache, is the site of an old river control structure that is no longer in operation. It busted open on Mardi Gras Day in 2012, connecting the river to an existing canal. Since then, it continues to widen.
