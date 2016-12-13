Cormier will finish father’s term
Tue, 2016/12/13 - 11:11am News Staff
By Jason Browne
Amos Cormier III has won the right to finish his father’s term as Plaquemines Parish president. Saturday’s jubilant evening seemed more of a family reunion than a typical parish president’s election celebration. There was no center stage. No formal speech with prepared statements. No “thanks to my team and family,” but only because the air at the headquarters was filled with all those platitudes.
