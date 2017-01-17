Cormier recaps priorities at swearing in

By Jason Browne

Amos Cormier III sounds like he’s still campaigning.

Even after being sworn in as Plaquemines Parish’s newest president Jan. 9 at the Port Sulphur government building, Cormier was brief with his thanks before diving right into a recap of the parish’s monstrous debt and repeating his pledges to streamline government spending and use pending government funds to kickstart job creation.

Cormier delivered his first stump speech as president to a packed room, full of supporters and many of his new peers in parish government. Louisiana Supreme Court Justice John Weimer, who presided over the oath of office, joked that it should be reported the small room was “standing room only” for the “overflow crowd,” which did spill out onto the building’s front porch. Weimer also noted that Cormier’s predecessor in office, the late Amos Cormier Jr., was “no doubt beaming broadly at your accomplishments.”

