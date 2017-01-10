Home

BVES 2nd Nine Weeks Principal’s Party

Tue, 2017/01/10 - 5:00am News Staff
Boothville-Venice Elementary School recently held its 2nd nine weeks Principal’s Party for Positive Behavior Intervention Support. The PTO provided held a Christmas Pajama Jam. Students wore their favorite winter pajamas and were served hot chocolate and popcorn while watching a Christmas favorite “The Year Without A Santa Claus.”
 
