BVES 2nd Nine Weeks Principal’s Party
Tue, 2017/01/10 - 5:00am News Staff
Boothville-Venice Elementary School recently held its 2nd nine weeks Principal’s Party for Positive Behavior Intervention Support. The PTO provided held a Christmas Pajama Jam. Students wore their favorite winter pajamas and were served hot chocolate and popcorn while watching a Christmas favorite “The Year Without A Santa Claus.”
To view more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. http://www.etypeservices.com/Plaquemines%20GazetteID369/