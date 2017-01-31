BCHS student thrilled to witness Trump inauguration

By Jason Browne

Budding Belle Chasse political afi cionado Peyton Pipher didn’t have to parse the news regarding President Donald Trump’s inauguration. He preempted his usual routine of watching reports from competing domestic media with a dash of foreign press. This time he got to witness the news live and in person.

Pipher, a 14-year-old freshman at Belle Chasse High School, was nominated by his gifted students program teacher to attend Trump’s inauguration in Washington D.C. through a program called the Envision Presidential Inauguration Leadership Summit.

