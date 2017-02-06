BC Rotary Club receives $6K donation from Orange Fest Assoc.

Plaquemines Parish Orange Fest President, and Belle Chasse Rotarian, Kim Turlich-Vaughan and Fair Chairman/ Belle Chasse Rotarian, Jeff White, present Rotarians Denise Buford and Anthony Sciacca with the proceeds of over $6,000 for the Belle Chasse Rotary Club from their annual Orange Fest/Rotary Golf Tournament. Congrats to both organizations for another successful event in promoting our parish and resources!

To view more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. http://www.etypeservices.com/Plaquemines%20GazetteID369/