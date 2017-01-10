Bayou Barriere closed abruptly

difficult last four months, Bayou Barriere Golf Club in

Belle Chasse couldn’t hold out any longer. The 51-yearold

golf course announced its closure online Tuesday

last week and closed for good on Thursday, January 4.

“Everyone’s shocked, from staff to club members.

No one really knew this was coming,” said Corey Arbourgh,

general manager at Bayou Barriere and an 18-

year employee of the club.

“The (Hero) family (club’s owner) never would have

made this move unless this was the absolute last possible

thing to do.”