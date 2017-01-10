Bayou Barriere closed abruptly
Tue, 2017/01/10 - 5:00am News Staff
By Jason Browne
After years of declining business and an especially difficult last four months, Bayou Barriere Golf Club in Belle Chasse couldn’t hold out any longer. The 51-yearold golf course announced its closure online Tuesday last week and closed for good on Thursday, January 4. “Everyone’s shocked, from staff to club members. No one really knew this was coming,” said Corey Arbourgh, general manager at Bayou Barriere and an 18- year employee of the club. “The (Hero) family (club’s owner) never would have made this move unless this was the absolute last possible thing to do.”
