2016 Orange Fest successful despite weather

70th Annual Plaquemines Parish Fair and Orange

Festival.

The weather may have kept a few people away

from Fort Jackson during the Dec. 3-4 event, but

Orange Festival president Kim Turlich-Vaughan

said those that came out had a blast.

“Given the weather, we had a relatively great

turnout on Saturday,” said Vaughan. “Sunday, with

the home Saints game and the threat of rain, we

had a sparser crowd. But it was still very entertaining.”