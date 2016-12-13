2016 Orange Fest successful despite weather
Tue, 2016/12/13 - 11:08am News Staff
By Jason Browne
A rainy weekend failed to dampen spirits at the 70th Annual Plaquemines Parish Fair and Orange Festival. The weather may have kept a few people away from Fort Jackson during the Dec. 3-4 event, but Orange Festival president Kim Turlich-Vaughan said those that came out had a blast. “Given the weather, we had a relatively great turnout on Saturday,” said Vaughan. “Sunday, with the home Saints game and the threat of rain, we had a sparser crowd. But it was still very entertaining.”
