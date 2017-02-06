200 Orleans prisoners coming to Plaq.

By Jason Browne

The Plaquemines Parish Detention Center is preparing for an influx of 200 prisoners. Sheriff Jerry Turlich and his department have agreed to accept approximately 200 prisoners from Orleans Parish while that jail reduces its population as it works toward compliance with a court-monitored reform plan. Turlich said he’s uncertain of Orleans Parish’s timetable for transporting the prisoners to Plaquemines or when Orleans will be able to transport them back, but the increase will be a financial boon for the Plaquemines Detention Center.

