Volunteers Needed for upcoming Refuge Work/Play Day on January 7
Tue, 2017/01/03 - 8:53am News Staff
On Saturday, January 7, both group and individual volunteers are needed for the upcoming “Work/ Play Day” organized by the Friends of Louisiana Wildlife Refuges. For 10 years volunteers have come out to assist with grounds maintenance on the historic 110- acre property that serves as the headquarters for the National Wildlife Refuges in Southeast Louisiana.
