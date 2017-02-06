SP Elementary introduces Leadership Team Officers

South Plaquemines Elementary School (SPES) has successfully accomplished another task! The school has established a Leadership Team whose mission is to develop their students into future leaders and productive citizens and create a learning environment that is friendly, warm, and safe for all students, educators, staff members, and stakeholders. They will continue to work hard so that their school can remain a place where students can enjoy learning and meeting new friends. The students on the Leadership Team were required to write a paper which expressed their political interest if they had the opportunity to become the next President of the United States. Their papers were sent to Plaquemines Parish School District to be evaluated and the officers were chosen from the results of the evaluation.

