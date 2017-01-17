Home

Sorority Christmas party at Ralph’s on the Park

Tue, 2017/01/17 - 5:00am News Staff

The Preceptor Alpha Beta Chapter of Beta Sigma Phi International Sorority’s Christmas Dinner, which was held at Ralph’s on the Park Restaurant on Sunday, December 4. Attendees were: standing: Elaine Ussery, Patsy Richard, Raelyn Eubanks, Cathy Robb, Dot Amedee, Mabel Thibodeaux, Nell Perkins and Deb Amedee. Seated: Kay Cantrelle and Antia Sutherland.

 

 

