Sergeant Anthony Dugas receives Community Recognition Award

On Tuesday, December 13, Sergeant Anthony Dugas was recognized by the Phillips 66 Alliance Refinery and Belle Chasse Rotary Club as this year‘s Plaquemines Parish Sheriff’s Office (PPSO) Community Recognition Award recipient. The organization’s Third Annual Plaquemines Parish Community Recognition Event and Luncheon was held at Bayou Barriere Country Club in Belle Chasse and honored several public safety and education professionals in our community that go above and beyond to positively impact Plaquemines Parish. As a token of appreciation, each recipient received a $1,000 recognition check from Phillips 66.

