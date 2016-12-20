PPSO Employee of the Quarter Awards Announced
Tue, 2016/12/20 - 12:14pm News Staff
Sheriff Gerald A. Turlich Jr. announces that Lieutenant David Klegin Sr. and Human Resources Manager Valerie Ingraham have been selected as Plaquemines Parish Sheriff’s Office (PPSO) Employees of the Quarter for July- September 2016. The program honors a deputy and an administrative employee for outstanding performance during the quarter. Sheriff Turlich instituted the awards program upon taking office in July.
