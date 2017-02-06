OLPH CYO attends Winter Retreat

By Taylor Gondrella

Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Youth Organization (CYO) attended a great winter retre at full of games and spiritual activities on January 13-15. This retreat was held at Camp Abbey and was lead by Rita West and John Finch and their team. On Friday night, Rita West opened up about her personal life and gave a speech on the topic of keeping Jesus in our everyday life. The next day was filled with many activities including roaming Pictionary, a scavenger hunt, free time to explore, prayer time, Mass, Adoration, Confession and ending with a bonfire. CYO teens learned the skills of teamwork and communication during the intense game of roaming Pictionary and the scavenger hunt.

