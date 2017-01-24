Home

Next Generation Science

Tue, 2017/01/24 - 10:22am News Staff

In December, the Mobile Oilfield Learning Unit, a $1.2 million traveling educational exhibit for energy concepts, visited Belle Chasse Academy.

This unit is sponsored by Chevron, Conoco Phillips, Marathon Oil Corporation, National Oil Well Varco (NOV), Schlumberger and Shell. It features six self-contained learning stations with curriculum- based, hands-on activities about energy and the technologies and sciences involved with the oil and gas industry. The curriculum for each of the 24 activities is correlated to the Next Generation National Science Standards grades 5-8.

 

 

 

