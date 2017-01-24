Music Honors for St. Mary’s Dominican

St. Mary’s Dominican High School students took music honors at state and regional events for concert band, choir, chorale, and orchestra.

Louisiana American Choral Directors’ Association All-State Senior High Honor Women’s Chorale - Cecilia Bourg (Harahan), third year;

Loyola University/Colonel John Bourgeois High School Honor Band: Julia Giacona (River Ridge) and Lan Le (Belle Chasse), third year;

