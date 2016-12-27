Jackson Barracks Subject at Jan. 3 Historical Assoc. Meeting
Tue, 2016/12/27 - 9:44am News Staff
Command Historian of the Louisiana National Guard, Rhett Breerman, will be the speaker at the Tuesday, January 3, Plaquemines Historical Association Meeting. He will speak on Jackson Barracks in St. Bernard Parish. Jackson Barracks has been serving the defense of Louisiana and the nation since it was built as a U.S. Army base in the 1830s, during the Andrew Jackson administration.
