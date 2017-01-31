Grandkids are the Ticket

By Tom Claycombe

For decades at work, Church or just walking down the sidewalk I’ve endured doting old grandparents flashing pictures of their slobbering little grandkids after every recent visit. I swore I’d never be like that. No one cares about your grandkid. Get over it. He or she is nothing special. And then….I just had one. Well, I guess I didn’t actually have one. My daughter played a small part in having him.

My daughters have always been the apples of my eye but now that a grandkid is here, ha, the oldest and her husband have been demoted. Their only use now is to be modes of transportation to get the grandkid over to see me.

So enough about all of that. Kid’s nowadays live in a wicked world. There’s all kinds of electronic gizmos to draw them away from hunting, fishing and camping (with grandpa).

When I was a kid, in the winter we’d go duck hunting every morning before school. We’d slide into school at the last second with duck feathers stuck on us and our shotguns in the gun racks in the window of our trucks.

In Junior High they called me gloves because my hands were brown from running trap lines and sticking my hands in freezing cold water. In PE it looked like I had a pair of gloves on. Now? Gee, all the boys hands are soft as a new born pigs hiney because they play on computers all day and their mom’s rub their hands with Vaseline so they don’t get chapped and cracked.

