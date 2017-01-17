Detective Sergeant Holly Hardin Awarded as Officer of the Year

Sheriff Gerald Turlich would like to recognize Detective Sergeant Holly Hardin for being awarded the 2016 Plaquemines Parish Sheriff’s Office “Officer of the Year” by the Westbank Optimist Club.

Sergeant Hardin received the award on Dec. 7, 2016 during the Westbank Optimist Club Banquet held at the Four Columns in Harvey. Deputy Chief Lon Boudreaux of the Plaquemines Parish Sheriff’s Office presented the award by stating, “We appreciate the Optimist Club for honoring one of our finest detectives, Sergeant Holly Hardin, for her dedication to service and her community.”

The Westbank Optimist Club annually honors law enforcement officers from multiple agencies in the New Orleans area. “Our club will continue to recognize this dedication by honoring these brave men and women that put their lives on the line every day,” said Mary Staehle of the Westbank Optimist Club.

To view more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. http://www.etypeservices.com/Plaquemines%20GazetteID369/