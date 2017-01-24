Centenary College names Buras native to 2016 Fall Dean’s List

Centenary College of Louisiana is a selective, residential, national liberal arts college affi liated with the United Methodist Church. Founded in 1825, it is the oldest chartered liberal arts college west of the Mississippi River and is a member of the Associated Colleges of the South. Shelby Baham of Buras, LA was one of 191 Centenary students have been named to the Dean’s List for Fall 2016. The honor list names all students who have achieved a grade point average of 3.5 or higher in 12 or more semester hours taken for a letter grade during the fall semester.

