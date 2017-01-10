BVES Dec. Students of the Month
Tue, 2017/01/10 - 5:00am News Staff
A ceremony was held for December Students of the Month of Boothville-Venice Elementary School (BVES) on Dec. 12. The students were honored for meeting the school-wide behavior expectations– be respectful, be responsible, and be safe all month long. Students received a certificate, a student of the month tag on a neck chain, a yard sign, and snacks provided by the PTO.
