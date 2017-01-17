Belle Chasse teen named “2017 Operation Homefront Military Child of the Year” Semifinalist

Operation Homefront, a national nonprofit serving America’s military families, has narrowed nearly 400 nominees for the “2017 Military Child of the Year” Awards to 90 semifinalists nationwide.

Additionally, 20 semifinalists have been chosen out of 40 nominees for the “2017 Military Child of the Year” Award for Innovation presented by Booz Allen Hamilton. Alexander Sucato, 16, Belle Chasse, reached the semifinals for the Navy award.

“Six Military Child of the Year”Award winners in the ages eight to 18 range, representing the Army, Marine Corps, Navy, Air Force, Coast Guard, and National Guard, will receive $10,000 each. They will be selected based on their scholarship, volunteerism, leadership, and extracurricular involvement.

