Belle Chasse High School Wrestling Team wins George Trygg Memorial Tournament

Members of the Belle Chasse High School Wrestling Team take a victory photo after winning the George Trygg Memorial Tournament Dec. 3 at Grace King High School in Metairie. BCHS competed amongst 19 teams, earning individual champions in three weight classes en route to an overall score of 192.0.

To view more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. http://www.etypeservices.com/Plaquemines%20GazetteID369/