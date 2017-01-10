Belle Chasse Academy students compete in Academic Games
Tue, 2017/01/10 - 5:00am News Staff
Twenty-one students from Belle Chasse Academy, NASJRB, Belle Chasse, competed in the Academic Games held at The Academy of Our Lady in Marrero. The school was honored to have competed against schools such as: Stuart Hall, Ursuline Academy, Immaculate Conception, Holy Cross, and Visitation.
To view more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. http://www.etypeservices.com/Plaquemines%20GazetteID369/