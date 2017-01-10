A+PEL donates books to BVES 4th Grade Class

Associated Professional Educators of Louisiana (A+PEL), whose organization’s goal is to advance A+teachers by focusing on professional development, teacher advocacy, excellence in education, and empowering Louisiana’s youth for future success, recently donated $300 to the fourth grade classes at Boothville- Venice Elementary School from their school support fund.

